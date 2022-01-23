Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $450.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous target price of $740.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.42.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $379.99 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $599.85 and a 200-day moving average of $589.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

