Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

STIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. cut their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair cut shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

STIM stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $93.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.37. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

