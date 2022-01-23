New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,456 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,369,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

