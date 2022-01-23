New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,456 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 134.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,708,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after purchasing an additional 978,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,232.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 931,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.3% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after purchasing an additional 847,458 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

ALDX stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $188.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALDX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.