New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 104,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

PLRX opened at $10.73 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $386.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLRX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

