New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,608 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 97,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $220,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $30.71 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $460.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

