New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,038 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MCFT stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $449.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. The company had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

