New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,252 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $377.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

