New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Drew C. Brees purchased 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $542,046. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BFST. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $553.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.89. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

