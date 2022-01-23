New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $1,246,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,194.

Shares of RXRX opened at $11.25 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

