NextEra Energy (NEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.00.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.