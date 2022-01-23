NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) & Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Head-To-Head Review

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Harmony Gold Mining and NextSource Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 1 3 0 0 1.75 NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus target price of $4.10, suggesting a potential upside of 0.49%. Given Harmony Gold Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Harmony Gold Mining is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and NextSource Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.72 billion 0.92 $331.67 million N/A N/A NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million ($0.63) -5.28

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Risk and Volatility

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats NextSource Materials on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel. The company was founded on August 25, 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

