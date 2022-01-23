Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,375.45

Nichols plc (LON:NICL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,375.45 ($18.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,400 ($19.10). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,380 ($18.83), with a volume of 19,004 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,350 ($18.42) to GBX 1,375 ($18.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £508.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,394.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,374.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

