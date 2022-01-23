Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 843 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of BRO opened at $63.13 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

