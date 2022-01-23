Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 360 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on W shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.62.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $139.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.25 and its 200 day moving average is $248.65. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.32 and a 12-month high of $355.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.13 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,316 shares of company stock worth $25,429,490. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

