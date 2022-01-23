Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 816 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after purchasing an additional 83,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,123,000 after purchasing an additional 89,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266,570 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

