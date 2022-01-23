Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.70 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toro by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Toro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 391.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TTC stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $91.43 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

