Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 5,641 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,934 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,543,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PG&E by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,821,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,290 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PG&E by 33.3% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.59, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

