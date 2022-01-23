Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases Shares of 28,235 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,853,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,729,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $53.05 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

