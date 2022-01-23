Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,512 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 604,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,787,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 43,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $39.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

