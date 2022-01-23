Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $801.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to announce $801.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $812.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.60 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $784.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on NOMD. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.05. 1,414,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,143,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,622 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,554,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,290,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 885,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

