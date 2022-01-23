Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,964 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 34.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 579,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 147,902 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 596,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 169,431 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,493,000 after purchasing an additional 476,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 932,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,700,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

