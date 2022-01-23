Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) has been assigned a C$14.00 price target by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 62.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, cut their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.54.

Shares of TSE:NSR opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$487.25 million and a PE ratio of 39.09. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$12.10.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$7.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

