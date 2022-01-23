Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 486.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,734 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 22.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72,764 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Shares of NAT opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.