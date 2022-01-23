NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,531 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1,927.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,036 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,629,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 968,566 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSK stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

