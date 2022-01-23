NorthRock Partners LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 92.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 66,307 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.5% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.