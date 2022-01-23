NorthRock Partners LLC Has $304,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 10.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $800.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $902.65 and a 200-day moving average of $901.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.