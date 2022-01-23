NorthRock Partners LLC Has $328,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $63.54 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

