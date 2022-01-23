NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in V.F. by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 26,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

