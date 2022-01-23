NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $246,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Ball by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 59,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 729.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Ball by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $88.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

