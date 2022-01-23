Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives $58.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NWN opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

