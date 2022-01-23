Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,212,000 after acquiring an additional 31,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,688,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,749,000 after acquiring an additional 204,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 473,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

