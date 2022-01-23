Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $47.54 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

