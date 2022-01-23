Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVZMY. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NVZMY stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $57.99 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

