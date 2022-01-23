Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stake Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,808,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 0.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $441,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.76.

NTR stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

