NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $210.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $235.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.65.

Shares of NXPI opened at $199.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.69. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $156.02 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,011,000. State Street Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $596,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,867,741 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,952,000 after purchasing an additional 458,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

