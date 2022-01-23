O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,554 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 104.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $266,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $688,175. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLA stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $114.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.20 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. Analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

