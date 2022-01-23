O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,697,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 231.16 and a beta of 1.75. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $83.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

