O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sonos by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sonos by 30.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 67,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SONO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

