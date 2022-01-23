O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith-Midland were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMID. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Smith-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Smith-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Smith-Midland by 47.7% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 57,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Smith-Midland by 95.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 55,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith-Midland from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

SMID stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $129.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.83. Smith-Midland Co. has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

