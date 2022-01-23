O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Novanta by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

