O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,715 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 48.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 160.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $33,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STRT opened at $41.28 on Friday. Strattec Security Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $163.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $100.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

