O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,130,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,038,000 after buying an additional 336,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,363,000 after buying an additional 361,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,617,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,985,000 after buying an additional 124,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,447,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,480,000 after buying an additional 135,950 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

