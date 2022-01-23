Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to post ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.47). Oak Street Health posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

OSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,279,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $699,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,903 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Oak Street Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Oak Street Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. 4,063,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

