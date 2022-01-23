Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $398.67 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000899 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $398.67 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.