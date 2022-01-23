Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,303,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000,000 after acquiring an additional 187,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 316,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after buying an additional 69,777 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after buying an additional 221,772 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OII stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 3.31. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

