OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $209,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,881 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.45 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.