Oddo Bhf Upgrades Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) to Outperform

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALFNF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Alfen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Alfen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Alfen alerts:

Shares of OTC:ALFNF opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. Alfen has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.00.

Alfen NV is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale products, systems and services related to the electricity grid. It focuses on smart grid solutions, electronic vehicle charging equipment, and energy storage systems businesses. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Netherlands, Finland, and Belgium.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.