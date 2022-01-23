OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.85.

Shares of OMF opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

