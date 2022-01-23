OpenOcean Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.46 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $23.63 million and $3.46 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

